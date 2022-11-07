Four former Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars nominated to get $500

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Veteran’s Day is this upcoming Friday, and one Valley-based company and radio station are working to honor four special people.

Fulton Homes and 98-KUPD have chosen four previous Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars who go to ASU to get $500. The foundation chooses 60 students every year to join a network of more than 800 million scholars at schools across the U.S. Each one are active military service members, veterans or spouses who have shown character traits of service, scholarship, and community leadership.

The scholarship funds academic tuition, books, and living expenses each year for the length of their undergraduate or graduate education studies. One of these scholars, Hyejung Park, was brought to the U.S. by her parents as a child. Park was a Dreamer, and eventually she enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves through a program that allowed her to get U.S. citizenship. Park is now studying to obtain her doctorate degree from ASU!

Watch Good Morning, Arizona’s segment featuring Park below.

