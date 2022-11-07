Holiday Food Drive
Footprint Center hosting Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Super Bowl opening night event

Nov. 7, 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Footprint Center has announced it will be hosting the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest and the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event, presented by Fast Twitch.

The opening night launches on Monday, Feb. 6, and the music fest will be Feb. 9-11. Tickets for the opening night will go on sale Dec. 17, and more information can be found here. The opening night line-up will feature players, coaches, live entertainment, special appearances, and other NFL legends who are coming to the big game.

The music festival will feature a line-up that’s yet to be announced. In years past, stars such as Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Green Day, and many others have performed. Want to learn more about the 3-day music festival? Click here.

