Diana Taurasi says she’s returning for 19th WNBA season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Diana Taurasi says she will return for a 19th WNBA season with the Phoenix Mercury. The 40-year-old basketball superstar, left open the possibility of retirement when the 2022 season came to a close.

Taurasi confirmed her return to the hardwood court during an interview with Arizona’s Family, explaining what motivated her to return for another season. “You know, I started working out so, the minute I start working out, that means I’m all in.” said Taurasi.

“You know, like anything, when you get to a certain point in your life, in your professional career, you start taking different things into account. You know, having two kids, a family, you start weighing different things of where your time and your energy goes. I’m lucky to have an amazing family that are always pushing me to do what I love to do, and that’s to play basketball. So, I’m ready to bring another championship here.”

Taurasi was speaking at an event in Mesa, where she joined Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, in cutting the ribbon on a beautiful, newly refurbished basketball court at the Grant Woods Boys & Girls Club in Mesa. The pair representing BODYARMOR Sports Drink and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to honoring the memory and vision of Kobe and Gigi Bryant by creating positive impact for boys and girls in sports.

Taurasi offered encouragement to the young aspiring athletes, “every time you come to this court, try to make shots and try to make friends.” Taurasi said thinking back to her childhood days playing basketball. “These were the funnest times I had playing basketball. Pure joy, with your friends, no scoreboard, no pressure - just loving playing the sport that I love more than anything else. For these kids to have this opportunity on this amazing court and facility now, it just makes me really, really happy for the city and for Mesa.”

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.