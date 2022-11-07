Cryotherapy, plunging in cold water may help your mental wellness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For this Motivational Monday, we’re destressing and lowering our anxiety the day before Election Day with a couple of holistic treatments offered at Mental Health Center of America in uptown Phoenix.

As the holidays approach, rumors swirl of a looming recession and a tumultuous time in politics, it really is a stressful time. On Good Morning Arizona, meteorologist and reporter Kylee Cruz showcased an oxygen chamber and how a cold plunge can help heal your mind and body. Needless to say, she said she was freezing! But there are countless health benefits.

Robert Palechek, a wellness advocate, and Dr. Ryan House, the co-founder of the center, explained how these treatments are often a great resource to those struggling with their mental health, dealing with depression or anxiety, or anyone in need of a de-stresser. There are also many physical benefits.

According to Johns Hopkins, oxygen therapy can help increase oxygen concentration to the body’s tissues, helping them better fight off infections. A cold plunge can help detox the body and strengthen your immune system. For a full collection of cryotherapy and other services offered Mental Health Center of America, click/tap here.

