Charges filed against Queen Creek student who brought gun to school in August

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pinal County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a 4th-grade student who reportedly brought a gun to a Queen Creek School in August.

The Queen Creek Police Department investigation revealed that a nine-year-old brought a gun onto the Legacy Traditional School campus on Thursday, Aug. 25. Monday, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office announced they have formally charged the student with minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution, both felonies.

Officials with the county attorney’s office also reviewed potential charges submitted by Queen Creek Police but concluded that the student’s parents would not be charged with a crime. “Given the inherent danger involved with a gun being on a school campus, PCAO must take this seriously,” said County Attorney Kent Volkmer. “However, it is important to appreciate that the juvenile justice system is focused on rehabilitation and correcting behavior, and that will be our focus.”

