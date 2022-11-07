Cardinals lose to Seattle Seahawks, 31-21

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals couldn’t pull out a win at home, losing to the visiting Seattle Seahawks in State Farm Stadium on Sunday, 31-21.

The Red Birds flew to the lead early in the game after wide-receiver DeAndre Hopkins scored the first touchdown for the Cardinals in the first quarter, making it 3-7.

First first quarter touchdown of the season for the Cardinals. First in 14 games — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) November 6, 2022

The Cardinal’s offense struggled in the first half. Kyler Murray threw two incomplete passes, and the Cardinals couldn’t push through the Seahawks’ defense.

Cardinals drives since the TD to start the game:



3 plays, -6 yds

5 plays, 9 yds

3 plays, 6 yds

11 plays, 66 yds, fumble

3 plays, 6 yds

3 plays, -12 yds

6 plays, 4 yds — Nick King (@NickKingSports) November 6, 2022

The Red Bird defense came through with linebacker Zaven Collins snagging a pick-six, putting the Cardinals in the lead, 10-14.

Despite strong efforts from the Cardinal’s defense, the Seahawks scored multiple touchdowns in the second half jumping ahead of the Cardinals 31-21. That would secure a win for the Seahawks, leaving the Cardinals with their sixth loss of the season.

Can the Cardinals make a comeback next week? The team will travel to the Golden State to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2:25 p.m.

