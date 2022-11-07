Holiday Food Drive
Cardinals lose to Seattle Seahawks, 31-21

Arizona Cardinals' Zaven Collins (25) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the...
Arizona Cardinals' Zaven Collins (25) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM MST
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals couldn’t pull out a win at home, losing to the visiting Seattle Seahawks in State Farm Stadium on Sunday, 31-21.

The Red Birds flew to the lead early in the game after wide-receiver DeAndre Hopkins scored the first touchdown for the Cardinals in the first quarter, making it 3-7.

The Cardinal’s offense struggled in the first half. Kyler Murray threw two incomplete passes, and the Cardinals couldn’t push through the Seahawks’ defense.

The Red Bird defense came through with linebacker Zaven Collins snagging a pick-six, putting the Cardinals in the lead, 10-14.

Despite strong efforts from the Cardinal’s defense, the Seahawks scored multiple touchdowns in the second half jumping ahead of the Cardinals 31-21. That would secure a win for the Seahawks, leaving the Cardinals with their sixth loss of the season.

Can the Cardinals make a comeback next week? The team will travel to the Golden State to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2:25 p.m.

