Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! The winning numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot have been selected!

The numbers are: 28 45 53 56 69 with a Powerball of 20

The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion leading many to buy tickets in hopes of winning the lottery prize. There have previously been 39 consecutive drawings without a winner. The odds of winning are 1 in 2.92 million.

