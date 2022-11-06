Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! The winning numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot have been selected!
The numbers are: 28 45 53 56 69 with a Powerball of 20
The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion leading many to buy tickets in hopes of winning the lottery prize. There have previously been 39 consecutive drawings without a winner. The odds of winning are 1 in 2.92 million.
