Two displaced after north Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix fire officials say two people are displaced after a fire started in a north Phoenix apartment on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 1:00 p.m. Firefighters found black smoke billowing from a 2nd-floor window of an apartment complex near Dunlap and 8th Street.

Phoenix fire crews say two people were displaced by the fire, and no one was injured. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Crews were able to clear everyone out of the apartment and stopped the flames from spreading into adjacent units. Two people were displaced by the fire, and they are being supported by the Phoenix Fire Crisis Response Team.

Phoenix fire officials say no one was injured, and an investigation to determine how the fire started is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.