Suspicious package delivered to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office

Phoenix police say there are no reports of injuries or illness.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspicious envelope was delivered to Kari Lake’s campaign office in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department’s hazardous materials crew responded to a report from the office that a suspicious envelope had arrived, Lake’s campaign confirmed. The crew and other local agencies started working together to investigate around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say there are no reports of injuries or illness.

“The staffer who opened the package has not become ill,” Ross Trumble, Kari Lake’s communications director, said. “And we are all praying that remains the case.”

Secretary Katie Hobbs released the following statement when asked by Arizona’s Family.

“The reported incident at Kari Lake’s campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed. Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy. I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

Secretary Katie Hobbs

