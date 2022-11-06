Holiday Food Drive
One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating

One person is dead in a Mesa apartment, and police say the death is suspicious.
One person is dead in a Mesa apartment, and police say the death is suspicious.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning.

Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.

Mesa police are investigating, and no details about what led up to the shooting is available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

