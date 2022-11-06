Holiday Food Drive
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day

Down to the final stretch and Dr. Biden expressed her support for the democratic party.
Dr. Jill Biden came to Phoenix to express her support for the democratic party.
Dr. Jill Biden came to Phoenix to express her support for the democratic party.(Arizona's Family)
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:49 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.

Dr. Biden didn’t shy away from expressing her support for Katie Hobbs, Senator Kelly, and the rest of the democratic party, stating, “In only two years, Joe, Mark, and the democrats have gotten so much done.”

Community members at the event told Arizona’s Family they came to meet the First Lady herself. ASU Student Dhruv Rebbe came from Tempe to see Dr. Biden and the other speakers and to hear what the First Lady had to say.

“It was exciting, and it’s nice that she took her time out to come and advocate and support the democrats because it’s very important that we come out and vote,” said Kyree Foster.

Dr. Biden came to the Valley with one mission: to encourage people to vote on Nov. 8. Helen Blackwell said this event was a good reminder to help others get out to the polls. “For her to take that time was a reinforcement to me that this is important, and I need to get on the phone to call people to get out and vote,” Blackwell said.

The First Lady briefly touched on several issues on the line this mid-term election, like rising inflation, abortion bans, and the importance of public education. Dr. Biden said to voters, “What you’re doing today matters because this race is going to be close, and the only way we can win is by voting.” She also went down to Tucson, hoping to rally voters in southern Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

