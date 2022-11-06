Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Daylight saving time ends tonight

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not observe daylight saving time.
Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not observe daylight saving time.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s that time of year when most of the country will get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends this weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 a.m., time in 48 states will fall back one hour, resulting in an earlier nightfall. The two states not impacted by this time change are Arizona and Hawaii.

Daylight saving time began in 1918 as a way to save fuel during World War I. Arizona, which already gets plenty of sunlight year-round, stopped observing daylight saving time in 1968 when the state legislature opted out of the Uniform Time Act that was meant to regulate time zones. Although most of Arizona doesn’t observe daylight saving time, the Navajo Nation still follows this concept and changes its clocks twice a year since parts of its region extend into New Mexico and Utah.

TRENDING: Singer Aaron Carter found dead at age 34, multiple sources confirm

Daylight saving time has strung up controversy among lawmakers, with many debating whether the century-old time change should be eliminated. In March, the Senate approved the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, but the bill has yet to pass in the House.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine agrees that daylight saving time needs to end, saying, “standard time aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety.” The switch in spring to daylight saving time has also been noted for its terrible effect on public health, including an increased risk for heart attack and stroke.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In 2016, the American bison became the national mammal of the U.S. in the National Bison Legacy...
Bison across the US celebrated on National Bison Day
The off-duty officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Cardinals have make-or-break stretch starting with Seahawks
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer Aaron Carter found dead at age 34, multiple sources confirm