Arizona GOP candidates hold “meet and greet” ahead of midterm election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are two more days until election day, which means candidates are using the weekend to boost voter turnout in those tight races. GOP candidates met with voters Saturday to connect with supporters, hoping to continue drawing people to the polls. “Just getting to be here with everybody and see them and listen to them reaffirms our hopes,” said John Bunyard, a GOP supporter.

Arizona GOP candidates have been at the center of national attention despite voter support. “They call us the most dangerous candidates running for office in the country. Me, Blake, Kari, Mark, do we look so dangerous to you?” said Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona Attorney General.

Many candidates have used their campaigns to discuss border security, abortion, inflation, and fentanyl. On Saturday, Kari Lake spoke about President Joe Biden and how she felt he was to blame for the drug coming over the border. “He caused this fentanyl crisis. No he didn’t! You are a fraud. Yes he did, yes he did,” Lake said.

Blake Masters was also in attendance on Saturday, using his time on stage to encourage the community to vote red if they wanted to see change. “If we don’t get the right republicans in office in three days we’re going to lose this country forever, but you know what we’re also just three days away from winning this country back,” said Masters.

Connie Bunyard believes Election Day will be the beginning of a bright future for the republican party. “I’m excited that we’re going to have strong representation in the senate,” she said.

Candidates asked those in attendance who had already voted. Most people held up their hands to show they would be voting Tuesday. “I think all the candidates have done very well, I see momentum so I’m feeling really confident and really good and I’m excited to go vote first thing on Tuesday morning,” said John Collins.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.