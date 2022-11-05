Two hospitalized after crash blocking multiple lanes on Loop 101

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are being taken to the hospital after a crash that’s blocking multiple lanes on Loop 101 in the Tempe area on Saturday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have not released information about what led up to the crash, the condition of the drivers or potential passengers, or if impairment was a factor. The HOV lane is the only lane open at this time, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Loop 101 Price southbound near Warner: A crash is blocking multiple lanes.#Loop101 #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/akZUuyHssp — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 5, 2022

