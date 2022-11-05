Two hospitalized after crash blocking multiple lanes on Loop 101
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are being taken to the hospital after a crash that’s blocking multiple lanes on Loop 101 in the Tempe area on Saturday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have not released information about what led up to the crash, the condition of the drivers or potential passengers, or if impairment was a factor. The HOV lane is the only lane open at this time, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
