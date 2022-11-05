Slightly warmer afternoons this weekend ahead of cooler weather this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice chilly morning across the Valley Saturday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures will briefly get into the low 70s in the afternoon and then drop back into the 60s for the evening. We aren’t tracking any rain this weekend, so outdoor plans are safe. On Sunday, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Monday and Tuesday will also have warmer afternoons as we get back into the 80s on Tuesday.

Overnight Tuesday, a front will pass through the state leaving a 30% chance for rain Wednesday morning. There is also another round of snow expected for the high country areas such as Flagstaff. High temperatures for the Valley will drop to the mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday before getting back into the 70s on Friday.

