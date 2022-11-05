Holiday Food Drive
Singer Aaron Carter found dead at age 34, multiple sources confirm

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Singer Aaron Carter was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning, TMZ confirms.

Carter rose to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s as a pop singer. He started singing at age seven and released his first album at nine in 1997. In all, he released four albums during his career and often toured with his brother Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys. His top two most popular hits were “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” released in 2000, and “That’s How I Beat Shaq” released in 2001.

Carter appeared on Dancing with the Stars, Lizzie McGuire, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and others as well as acted in the Broadway production of “Seussical.” He reportedly had struggles with substance abuse and lost his sister Leslie Carter in 2012 due to a suspected drug overdose.

Carter sold around 14 million record worldwide.

