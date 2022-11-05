Holiday Food Drive
Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash

The off-duty officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale police officer has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and causing a crash late Friday night.

On Friday around 10 p.m., an off-duty Scottsdale police officer was driving a city-leased vehicle when they crashed into another car. Both individuals in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital. The off-duty officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.

Scottsdale Police Department is currently investigating, and department officials say an internal investigation is pending. The department did not share the location of the crash, the identity of the officer, or the names of those involved in the crash.

