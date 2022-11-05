Powerball jackpot to break world record at $1.6 billion, next drawing Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What may seem like unthinkable odds to win the lottery actually aren’t. “The odds of winning a jackpot are pretty low, 292.2 million. It’s not out of the realm of possibility because people do win,” said John Gilliland of the Arizona Lottery.

The Powerball Jackpot has climbed quickly and is approaching a new world record at $1.6 billion. “You cannot win if you don’t play,” said Gilliland.

He adds you don’t have to take home all the money to win big. “People win those. The last drawing we had somebody from Flagstaff win a million dollars. He was aiming for the jackpot. You shoot for the moon and land with the stars,” said Gilliland.

Besides the jackpot, the Arizona lottery offers smaller yet substantial prizes, like $10,000, $50,000 and $1 million. “It’s still life-changing. It’s still exciting,” he said.

Gilliland is encouraging people to buy tickets, saying even if you don’t win a prize, your money is still going towards a good cause. “So much of the money that comes in through the lottery goes out to our state-mandated programs and services that would otherwise rely on tax dollars for their funding,” he said.

Money raised goes to funding state universities, health and human services, environmental conservation and economic development. The numbers played all seem to have an even probability, and so does the location where you purchased the ticket.

