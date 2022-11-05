Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Back in May 2019, he was indicted on 10 counts in connection to tampering with food at Safeway, Walgreens and Target stores in Tempe, Scottsdale, uptown Phoenix, Ahwatukee and Chandler. The crimes happened in October 2018. After he was arrested at the end of the month, he went to northern California. He was then accused of pouring hydrogen peroxide and bleach near rotisserie chicken and on packages of ice, shrimp, beer and eggs at stores in Sunnyvale, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach in December and January. He was arrested in February 2019 in northern California after allegedly pouring hydrogen peroxide in a bus. He was sentenced in October of last year to more than four years in prison in connection to the California incidents. No injuries were linked to any of the food tampering.

