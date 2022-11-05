Holiday Food Drive
Man dead, two injured after overnight shooting in Glendale

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead and two are injured after an early Saturday morning shooting in Glendale.

Police responded to a shooting call around 1:00 a.m. at a business near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Glendale officers found a man who died from his injuries and two others, one with possible life-threatening injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital. Information on their current condition is unavailable.

Detectives are investigating what lead up to the shooting and there is currently no suspect in custody.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

