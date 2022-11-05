Holiday Food Drive
Intersection in Scottsdale closed after two-car crash Saturday morning

By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning.

Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of their car at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.

Details about what led up to the crash or if impairment was a factor has not been released yet. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details as they come into the newsroom.

