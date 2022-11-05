GOP newcomer, congressional candidate Kelly Cooper switches stance on PPP loans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The redrawn congressional districts in Arizona set up several close races, including the new District 4, representing parts of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler. The race for District 4 is on between Democrat congressman Greg Stanton, who is running for re-election, and newcomer Republican Kelly Cooper. Cooper is a restaurant owner and new to the political world. He is one of the candidates the GOP hopes will help the party take control of the House of Representatives.

Across the country, Republicans and Democrat candidates have been at odds over inflation. GOP candidates, such as Cooper, claim that out-of-control federal spending devalued the dollar and drove up prices on everything from gas to groceries. A good chunk of the spending went toward federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, otherwise known as PPP loans. However, Cooper admitted PPP loans helped save businesses during the pandemic, including his own.

“So the PPP loans were a great resource for small businesses that were shut down as a result of government mandates and our top line sales were affected ongoing as a result of of government mandates. So those PPP loans that were then forgiven in many, many cases were very helpful for small businesses to stay afloat, to make sure we could have jobs for people when when we were allowed to reopen,” he explained.

According to a recent analysis by NPR, just over 90% of PPP loans have been forgiven. It’s expected that nearly 100% of the loans will be forgiven as more requests are processed during the rest of the year.

