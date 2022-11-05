Frontier Airlines offer cheap nonstop airfares from Phoenix for a limited time

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Frontier Airlines has announced its low-cost fares for the six new routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The airline is launching flights from Phoenix to Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Orange County, CA and Portland, OR. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our continued expansion at PHX by launching new nonstop service to an array of exciting destinations across the U.S.,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial.

These introductory fares for nonstop flights are offered until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 10. for travel through March 1. Check out the line-up below for starting ticket fares:

Philadelphia (PHL): daily flights starting at just $49 one-way

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL): daily flights, starting at just $49 one-way

Cincinnati (CVG): four times-a-week flights, starting at just $69 one-way

Detroit (DTW): daily flights, starting at just $69 one-way

Orange County, CA (SNA): daily flights, starting at just $29 one-way

Portland, OR (PDX): daily flights that become less frequent through mid-February. On Feb. 19, the route will operate 3 times a week, starting at just $69 one-way

Check this link for more information on flight frequency until then.

Round-trip ticket purchase is not required, but the following blackout dates apply: Nov. 23, 26-28, 2022, Dec. 16, 2022 through Jan. 3, 2023, and Feb. 20, 2023. All reservations are non-refundable.

Additional travel services like baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.

