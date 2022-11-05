Consumer Reports: Buying the best case to protect your smartphone

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Melanie Pinola with Consumer Reports says, “A phone case is the cheapest form of insurance you can buy.” With top-of-the-line phones often costing more than a thousand dollars, a phone case should be a no-brainer.

“Well the phone itself looks pretty good. But, you know, I drop it, like, multiple times a day,” one consumer told us.

Consumer Reports says you can get a good case for under $30, but just make sure it has these features. Pinola says, “A raised edge around the front to protect the front screen. Around the camera housing on the back, another raised lip. You want it to be like tight-fitting with padding on the edges.”

You want that tight fit to keep the case in place should you drop your phone. And because phone makers often change their phone designs ever so slightly, you’ll likely need a new case every time you get a new phone.

Even better, choose a phone that scores a 4 or 5 in Consumer Reports’ intense durability tests, which include a drop test performed on phones without cases. ”We drop the phone 50 times,” Pinola says. “We check the phone for any scratches or damage. And then we drop it another 50 times.” The best phones make it out of the tumbler with just a few scuffs or scratches.

More tips for choosing a phone case are buyer beware: There are plenty of knockoffs out there, so know who you’re buying it from and be wary of online reviews. Many of them don’t tell you how the case withstands the test of time. And finally, look for a warranty. For instance, OtterBox and Speck both offer good options. “You can’t deny that it’s an aesthetic purchase too. You might find a case that is really well designed and also sparks some joy in you every day and that’s the kind of case that you should go for, I think.”

