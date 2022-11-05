Calm weekend forecast, some rain chances next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The winter storm that brought rain to the Valley and snow to the high country has moved out of our state, and now we have a quiet weather pattern in store for the weekend. Temps will still run below average, only in the upper 60s Saturday, but warming up to the mid-70s Sunday. The average temperature for this time of the year is 81 degrees.

The jet stream flattens out this weekend which leaves us with calm conditions, but a big cool down plus rain chances are in the forecast by Tuesday. We are watching this closely, as many people will be out and about voting Tuesday. Models are hinting at the activity picking up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will also get much cooler with this low-pressure system, dropping from 78 Tuesday to 65 Wednesday.

