Bison across the US celebrated on National Bison Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Did you know it’s National Bison Day? In 2016, The White House, the Wildlife Conservation Society, the InterTribal Buffalo Council, National Bison Association, and Vote Bison Coalition gathered together to name the American bison the national mammal of the U.S. in the National Bison Legacy Act. The call for its nomination came from multiple organizations wanting to protect this prairie-roaming animal that has been treasured and revered by Indigenous groups for centuries.

Due to wasteful hunting practices and the systemic movement of indigenous people onto reservations and off of their homelands, bison populations were nearing extinction. As a result, numbers collapsed from 40 million bison to less than 1,000 bison in the U.S. by the early 20th century.

In 1867, one U.S. Army member reportedly ordered his troops to “kill every buffalo you can. Every buffalo dead is an Indian gone.” General Phil Sheridan, a leading military commander at the time, allegedly told his troops to exterminate the animals, saying he believed it was the only way to bring the west under control. It was not uncommon for tourists to take trains through the west and shoot bison by sticking their guns through the windows and firing at them as they passed. One of these “hunting tours” reported 120 buffalo killed in just 40 minutes.

Critical to their survival, bison not only provided American Indians with food, shelter, and tools, but a model on how to live. To American Indians, bison also represent their spirit and remind them of how their lives were once lived, free, and in harmony with nature...Because the bison provided many gifts--from tipis and clothing made from hides to soap from fat and tools made from bones--they were honored as relatives and paid tribute to through songs, dance, and prayers.”

Recognizing these hunting trips were unsustainable, former President Theodore Roosevelt and other government officials formed the American Bison Society to save the animals in 1905. Thanks to their efforts and the work of the InterTribal Buffalo Council, the Department of Interior says there are 17 bison herds made of more than 10,000 bison spread across 4.6 million acres of U.S. land. In addition, more than 6,000 bison call Yellowstone National Park home, and more than one million acres of tribal land are also home to several of these herds.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland tweeted the following about the special day:

It’s National Bison Day! The Bison hold an important place in the balance of nature and are sacred to many Indigenous communities. With the help of Tribes and Indigenous Knowledge, I'm grateful @Interior has worked to save the Bison from near extinction. https://t.co/lFYaWxSfos — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) November 5, 2022

Bison are different from buffalo in that they are found in both North and South America as well as in Europe. Buffalo are found in Africa and in Asia, according to National Today. Fun fact: bison can run up to 35 miles per hour!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.