2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving two cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Two women, both 28 years old, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 14-year-old boy and two other children were in stable condition. Firefighters didn’t say how old the other two kids were.

As crews work to clear the scene, all southbound lanes are closed on SR 51 near the I-10 interchange. All traffic is being diverted off McDowell Road. Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes. It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

SR 51 southbound at the I-10 interchange: A crash is blocking all lanes. #SR51 #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/fiszKZqdmK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 5, 2022

