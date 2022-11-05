Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:34 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving two cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Two women, both 28 years old, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 14-year-old boy and two other children were in stable condition. Firefighters didn’t say how old the other two kids were.

TRENDING: Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens

As crews work to clear the scene, all southbound lanes are closed on SR 51 near the I-10 interchange. All traffic is being diverted off McDowell Road. Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes. It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home
Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said he planned to count an estimated 30,000 early...
Cochise County official grilled on hand-count plan in court
Man scammed 3 times by Phoenix mother accused of faking child's brain cancer
David Lohr was sentenced to 10 years probation.
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix