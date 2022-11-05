10th annual Canal Convergence underway on Scottsdale Waterfront

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The 10th annual Canal Convergence kicked off Friday night on the Scottsdale Waterfront. The free event features artwork, food, drink, and everything in between.

This year’s theme centers around water, light, and art. Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. “It’s just big art, big lights, and a lot of performances and fun stuff,” Scottsdale Public Art’s Gina Amato said. “We definitely have a lot more people coming around. We want to grow into more of Scottsdale and make it bigger and better every year.”

The artwork is from artists worldwide, on all different mediums, offering something for everyone. “My favorite part on the fire was getting it out of the holes,” Kai Posner said after seeing his first fire show on the water.

“We go to a lot of these festivals with our projects, and I think the city of Scottsdale and people here should be proud,” Big Art Chief Imagineer Paul Magnuson said. “This is a special one. I’m excited to see it all, and I hope everyone here knows how special this event is.”

The event runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Canal Convergence is open Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on specific daily events, visit the Canal Convergence website.

