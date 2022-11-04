Woman dies after being hit by car overnight in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Friday morning in Phoenix.

Officers responded to the collision around 1 a.m. on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue. A woman had been witnessed walking across Indian School when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman driving the car went home and called 911 to report what happened. She was interviewed by detectives, who found no sign of intoxication.

Phoenix police are expected to release more information later Friday. Check back for updates.

