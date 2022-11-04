Your Life
Sunny and temperatures in the 70′s for the weekend!

Another winter storm coming by Election Day?
Highs on Saturday and Sunday climb into the lower 70′s Saturday and upper 70′s in most areas by...
Highs on Saturday and Sunday climb into the lower 70′s Saturday and upper 70′s in most areas by Sunday and Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lots of folks piled on the blankets as overnight lows dipped into the 40′s and upper 30′s this Friday morning. Nothing but blue skies and highs in the mid-60′s as we head into the weekend. Friday night football temperatures look perfect across the Valley tonight with a light breeze and kickoff temperatures in the low 60′s. Overnight lows will be chilly again for Saturday morning, around 48 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport. No freeze warnings tonight for the High Country, but lows will be in the teens and twenties for the upper elevation areas.

An abundance of weekend outdoor activities should not be hampered by the weather in any way Saturday and Sunday. There will be sunny skies and a slow warming trend as a zonal flow takes over our weekend weather pattern. Highs on Saturday and Sunday climb into the lower 70′s Saturday and upper 70′s in most areas by Sunday and Monday. Another Pacific trough will approach our area by Election Day Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of showers and mountain snow. Our best chance of rain seems to be Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

This low is looking to pass farther north than our last system, so rain and snow amounts will depend on the actual track of the storm. But the effects it may have on our state and the Desert Southwest on Election Day cannot be overlooked, and we will be tracking it closely here on Arizona’s Family. Below is one model that will change as we go into the weekend and next week. But it looks like weather will certainly be a consideration on Election Day for California, Nevada and Utah. Stay tuned!

Another Winter Storm taking aim at the Desert Southwest. We Will track this all weekend long!
Another Winter Storm taking aim at the Desert Southwest. We Will track this all weekend long!(AZ Family)

