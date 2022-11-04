Ready your gear! Arizona Snowbowl’s opening day is coming up

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The countdown is on for when Arizona Snowbowl opens for the first time this year. The resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 18. Lifts are scheduled to start going at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 4 p.m. unless Mother Nature causes them to close. There will be special giveaways for those who are first in line at the Arizona Gondola.

Arizona Snowbowl received five inches of snow on Thursday, and officials hope to receive more before the big day. The resort is also having a sale on its season pass where winter sports enthusiasts can save up to $100. Click/tap here for more information. Arizona Snowbowl has been around for more than 80 years and is one of the longest continually operating ski resorts in the country. It’s located on the western part of Mount Humphreys, the tallest point in the state. The base elevation is 9,200 elevation and goes all the way up to 11,500 by lift. Skiiers and snowboarders can enjoy 55 runs on 777 acres, with 22% of the runs beginner and 43% intermediate. For more information about lodging and tickets, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.