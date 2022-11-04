Phoenix firefighters battle house fire for second time

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Numerous Phoenix firefighters are on scene of a large house fire that broke out Friday morning, the same home that caught fire hours before.

Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home on North 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and immediately called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units.

Video from the scene shows smoke coming from the roof and other parts of the building. Firefighters have taken a defensive stance to battle the fire from outside since the interior of the home has been deemed unsafe. No injuries have been reported.

This is the second time firefighters were called to the same address. Late Thursday into Friday morning, crews from Phoenix and Glendale extinguished a fire that displaced one person.

The cause has not yet been released. Check back for updates.

Firefighters on scene quickly called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.