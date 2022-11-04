Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix firefighters battle house fire for second time

A massive fire broke out at a home on 36th Drive, hours after another fire had been extinguished.
A massive fire broke out at a home on 36th Drive, hours after another fire had been extinguished.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Numerous Phoenix firefighters are on scene of a large house fire that broke out Friday morning, the same home that caught fire hours before.

Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home on North 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and immediately called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units.

TRENDING: Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say

Video from the scene shows smoke coming from the roof and other parts of the building. Firefighters have taken a defensive stance to battle the fire from outside since the interior of the home has been deemed unsafe. No injuries have been reported.

This is the second time firefighters were called to the same address. Late Thursday into Friday morning, crews from Phoenix and Glendale extinguished a fire that displaced one person.

The cause has not yet been released. Check back for updates.

Firefighters on scene quickly called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews.
Firefighters on scene quickly called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some Valley residents are getting money offers in election-related text messages.
PACs using new tactics to increase voter turnout
The 70-foot-tall tree was delivered to the Outlets at Anthem Friday morning.
Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree makes annual arrival in Anthem
Crystal's upbeat attitude is part of the reasons two different friends nominated her for a...
Surprise Squad gifts $5K to Arizona mother, domestic violence survivor
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene early Friday.
Woman dies after being hit by car overnight in Phoenix