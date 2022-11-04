Other cities helping Phoenix with its bulk trash pickup

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is getting help from other Valley cities with its bulk trash pickup problem. Phoenix officials confirmed with Arizona’s Family that Glendale, Peoria and Gilbert have agreed to lend a hand to pick up the bulk trash in Phoenix. The cities already have a mutual aid agreement where the cities help out if a truck goes down or there are unforeseen issues when collecting trash.

The help is needed for Phoenix as streets all over the city have piles of trash that have been ready for bulk pickup for weeks. The city said it’s dealing with a staff shortage and can’t meet the regularly scheduled pickup days. Phoenix is looking to hire dozens of truck operators with commercial driver’s licenses. The city even increased pay for those employees who have a commercial driver’s license and is a commercial driver, plus a four-figure bonus for new hires. It’s unclear how many drivers the city still needs.

