Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Other cities helping Phoenix with its bulk trash pickup

Bulk trash has bee on streets for weeks for some Phoenix homeowners.
Bulk trash has bee on streets for weeks for some Phoenix homeowners.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix is getting help from other Valley cities with its bulk trash pickup problem. Phoenix officials confirmed with Arizona’s Family that Glendale, Peoria and Gilbert have agreed to lend a hand to pick up the bulk trash in Phoenix. The cities already have a mutual aid agreement where the cities help out if a truck goes down or there are unforeseen issues when collecting trash.

RELATED: Phoenix council members grill public works director over increasing delays with bulk trash pickup

The help is needed for Phoenix as streets all over the city have piles of trash that have been ready for bulk pickup for weeks. The city said it’s dealing with a staff shortage and can’t meet the regularly scheduled pickup days. Phoenix is looking to hire dozens of truck operators with commercial driver’s licenses. The city even increased pay for those employees who have a commercial driver’s license and is a commercial driver, plus a four-figure bonus for new hires. It’s unclear how many drivers the city still needs.

TRENDING: Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

See which Valley restaurants made this week's Dirty Dining list!
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
The bridge will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without...
Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility
A SanTan Junior High School club organizes shoe recycling on campus
Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark