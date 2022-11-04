Man hospitalized after explosion sparks fire at Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital with burn injuries after an explosion sparked a fire at a Phoenix apartment on Friday afternoon. Firefighters say around 2 p.m., a man was remodeling his bathroom at his apartment near 36th Street and Indian School Road when an explosion happened.

A fire then broke out, spreading to nearby apartments. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. Four units were damaged and eight people will be displaced. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No firefighters were hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next two hours. Firefighters are still investigating what caused the explosion.

Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire with a hazardous materials component in the area of 36th St & Indian School Rd in Phoenix. The Public Information Officer is on scene and traffic delays are expected in the immediate area for the next two hours. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/Qokv9PuwR7 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) November 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.