Man dies after getting hit by a semi-truck in south Phoenix

The man was in the road when a semi-truck driving west on Southern Avenue struck him.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck Thursday night in south Phoenix.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a call about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. There, they found a man injured on the roadway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. During the investigation, police learned the man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a semi traveling west on Southern Avenue near Central Avenue. Officers don’t know if the pedestrian was impaired and will wait for the medical examiner’s report. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and impairment wasn’t suspected, police say.

