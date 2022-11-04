Holiday Food Drive
Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say

Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix.
Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix.

Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.

The case was sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

