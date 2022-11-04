Jerome man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for assaulting forest service officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Jerome man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after assaulting a federal forest law enforcement officer earlier this year.

On Feb. 15, Jonathan Kip Medford, 34, was stopped by a United States Department of Agriculture forest service officer at the Coconino National Forest for a traffic and illegal camping violation. Medford was wanted on a warrant and lied about his name during the stop. The officer tried to detain Medford, but instead of complying, Medford charged at the officer. He caused them to fall to the ground, where a fight broke out. During the struggle, the officer freed himself, and Medford ran away. He was arrested the next day at a home by Jerome police.

Medford was sentenced to 27 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to assault on a federal law enforcement officer with physical contact and infliction of bodily injury.

