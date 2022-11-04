Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Jerome man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for assaulting forest service officer

Jonathan Medford, 34, was sentenced to to 27 months in prison, followed by three years of...
Jonathan Medford, 34, was sentenced to to 27 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for the assault of a federal law enforcement officer.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Jerome man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after assaulting a federal forest law enforcement officer earlier this year.

TRENDING: Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned

On Feb. 15, Jonathan Kip Medford, 34, was stopped by a United States Department of Agriculture forest service officer at the Coconino National Forest for a traffic and illegal camping violation. Medford was wanted on a warrant and lied about his name during the stop. The officer tried to detain Medford, but instead of complying, Medford charged at the officer. He caused them to fall to the ground, where a fight broke out. During the struggle, the officer freed himself, and Medford ran away. He was arrested the next day at a home by Jerome police.

Medford was sentenced to 27 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to assault on a federal law enforcement officer with physical contact and infliction of bodily injury.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The explosion sparked a fire at an apartment near 36th Street and Indian School Road.
Man hospitalized after explosion sparks fire at Phoenix apartment
State Route 85 is closed in both directions in Buckeye after a crash on Southern Avenue.
State Route 85 closed in both directions in Buckeye
Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix.
Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say
Wallace was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of theft of means...
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett’s job is to ensure Tuesday’s election runs...
Maricopa County election director shares plan to address potential problems on Election Day