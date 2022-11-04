Your Life
A high school club organizes shoe recycling on campus and that’s Something Good

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The booster club at Santan Junior High School in Chandler have been organizing students and staff to bring in old tennis shoes they no longer want. The school is working with Got Sneakers, a shoe recycling program.

At least 200 million pairs of shoes end up in landfills, and they contain non-biodegradable materials. The company either recycles the shoes or reuses them by giving them to people who need shoes.

These students are environmentally conscious at a young age, and we think that is Something Good!

If you know of an organization or someone doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget your photos and video!

