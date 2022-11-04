A high school club organizes shoe recycling on campus and that’s Something Good

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The booster club at Santan Junior High School in Chandler have been organizing students and staff to bring in old tennis shoes they no longer want. The school is working with Got Sneakers, a shoe recycling program.

At least 200 million pairs of shoes end up in landfills, and they contain non-biodegradable materials. The company either recycles the shoes or reuses them by giving them to people who need shoes.

These students are environmentally conscious at a young age, and we think that is Something Good!

