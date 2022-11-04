Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like more non-stop flights? Frontier Airlines will offer six new non-stop flights starting Saturday, Nov. 5. from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The airline company said six more routes will start sometime during the winter, which adds up to 23 non-stop flights in total from the Valley of the Sun.

The non-stop routes will include daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, Portland, and Orange County, CA. Planes to Cincinnati will operate four days a week. However, Portland flights will reduce through mid-February and eventually operate just three days a week starting Feb. 19, 2023.

The new flights coincide with the company’s new crew base at Sky Harbor, which means a slice of the airport will house some Frontiers planes and function as a base of operations employees. The company says it will initially employ up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants within a year of the base opening.

“This new crew base is a clear indication of our commitment to continued growth in Phoenix,” said Jake Filene, senior vice president of customers. “A thriving and expanding airport is vital to the city’s economic advancement and we are thrilled to be part of that trajectory both as a service provider and major wage contributor.”

The company predicts that the new addition and jobs will add $118 million to Phoenix’s economy. “I am excited to welcome Frontier Airlines’ new crew base members and share the vibrant quality of life Phoenix has to offer them!” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We are proud of partners like Frontier that not only foster economic growth for our city but are also dedicated to lessening their environmental impact.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.