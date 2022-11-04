Construction underway for new Google Fiber high-speed internet service in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction has begun on the installation of a new internet service, Google Fiber, which will provide Mesa residents and business owners with a new option for accessing the internet.

Mesa mayor John Giles said it’s important to keep the city ahead of the curve regarding technology. “Optic Fiber, that’s the technology that we are all going to be using for decades to come,” said Giles. “This is going to ‘future proof’ our community because all new technology that will come in the next several years, they’ll be using this fiber.”

Google Fiber is currently available in a number of U.S. cities like Chicago, Seattle and San Diego. Mesa will be the first city in Arizona to have the service, with the first customers near University Drive and Alma School Road.

Ashley Church is the general manager of the Google Fiber West region. She said the installation process is much less invasive and less time-consuming than it used to be. “It really allows us to keep these saws moving and get in and out and be less disruptive,” said Church. “The methodology to be able to do it, allows us to get in and out of neighborhoods and get out of their way.”

Scott Schnoor will be one of the first Mesa residents offered Google Fiber. He said having another internet provider option should help keep costs in check. “I think it’s great,” said Schnoor. “Competition is always good to have better service offered to us, and to be the first to receive it is going to be fantastic.”

Church said Google Fiber will be up and running by early 2023 for thousands of Mesa residents. The plan is for the entire city of Mesa to have access by 2027. Google Fiber is currently discussing bringing high-speed internet service to more communities in other Arizona cities.

