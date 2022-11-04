Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Construction underway for new Google Fiber high-speed internet service in Mesa

Mesa will be the first city in Arizona to have the service.
Mesa will be the first city in Arizona to have the service.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction has begun on the installation of a new internet service, Google Fiber, which will provide Mesa residents and business owners with a new option for accessing the internet.

Mesa mayor John Giles said it’s important to keep the city ahead of the curve regarding technology. “Optic Fiber, that’s the technology that we are all going to be using for decades to come,” said Giles. “This is going to ‘future proof’ our community because all new technology that will come in the next several years, they’ll be using this fiber.”

TRENDING: Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say

Google Fiber is currently available in a number of U.S. cities like Chicago, Seattle and San Diego. Mesa will be the first city in Arizona to have the service, with the first customers near University Drive and Alma School Road.

Ashley Church is the general manager of the Google Fiber West region. She said the installation process is much less invasive and less time-consuming than it used to be. “It really allows us to keep these saws moving and get in and out and be less disruptive,” said Church. “The methodology to be able to do it, allows us to get in and out of neighborhoods and get out of their way.”

Scott Schnoor will be one of the first Mesa residents offered Google Fiber. He said having another internet provider option should help keep costs in check. “I think it’s great,” said Schnoor. “Competition is always good to have better service offered to us, and to be the first to receive it is going to be fantastic.”

TRENDING: Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility

Church said Google Fiber will be up and running by early 2023 for thousands of Mesa residents. The plan is for the entire city of Mesa to have access by 2027. Google Fiber is currently discussing bringing high-speed internet service to more communities in other Arizona cities.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide
Paula is also a veteran, and showing appreciation to her fellow veterans is important to her.
Veterans Day parade organizer in Scottsdale wins Pay It Forward award
Drivers should be cautious when driving in heavy snow around Flagstaff
Brandon Barkwell was only 13 when he first stepped into advocacy with the Desert Southwest...
Phoenix-area man who lost his dad to Alzheimer’s staying in the fight to find a cure