Chandler native stars in newest Broadway musical ‘Almost Famous’

"Almost Famous," a new musical based on the 2000 film of the same name, opened on Broadway this week starring a Valley native.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — More than two decades after the film “Almost Famous” was released, a musical by the same name opened on Broadway this week. And the star is an Arizona native.

Casey Likes was cast in 2019 while still a senior at Chandler High School. He plays a teen named William Miller, who’s based on the early years of Cameron Crowe – the writer and director of the 2000 film. Below is the official synopsis:

“The year is 1973 and it’s all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. ALMOST FAMOUS is a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.”

For more on “Almost Famous: The Musical” including ticket information, tap/click here. Likes, now 20, will soon hit the big screen as “Kiss” frontman Gene Simmons in the Neil Bogart biopic “Spinning Gold.”

Chandler native Casey Likes stars in Broadway's newest musical, "Almost Famous."
Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa
