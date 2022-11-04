Chandler native stars in newest Broadway musical ‘Almost Famous’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — More than two decades after the film “Almost Famous” was released, a musical by the same name opened on Broadway this week. And the star is an Arizona native.

Casey Likes was cast in 2019 while still a senior at Chandler High School. He plays a teen named William Miller, who’s based on the early years of Cameron Crowe – the writer and director of the 2000 film. Below is the official synopsis:

“The year is 1973 and it’s all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. ALMOST FAMOUS is a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.”

For more on “Almost Famous: The Musical” including ticket information, tap/click here. Likes, now 20, will soon hit the big screen as “Kiss” frontman Gene Simmons in the Neil Bogart biopic “Spinning Gold.”

