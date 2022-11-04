Buckeye police officers pump gas to raise money for Special Olympics Arizona

Your Life
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a lot of gas stations offer full service at the pumps anymore. But some volunteers in uniform gave the VIP treatment to customers recently, all to raise money for a good cause.

Earlier this week, Buckeye police officers served customers at Fry’s gas stations, cleaning windshields and pumping gas to help raise money for Special Olympics Arizona. It was part of a bigger event called Fry’s Fuel of Dreams. The Buckeye Police Dept. alone collected about $500 for the event.

Tap/click here if you would like to make a donation to Special Olympics Arizona. And if you know of an organization or someone doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget your photos and video!

