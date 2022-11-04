Big Brothers Big Sisters host grand opening of new Phoenix center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a special night on Thursday as Big Brothers Big Sisters unveiled their new center in Phoenix. The new building offers kids abundant study spaces, STEM work, and leisure time. Speaking of leisure time, they even have the Devin Booker Pavilion. This is where kids can play games, relax or even play basketball on the half court. Devin Booker donated $100,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters last year at Paul’s Car Wash.

“It’s a place where they can come and be together and have activities. They also get to interact with other bigs and littles which I think is going to be a key change for them. They’re going to have the opportunity to see each other, to learn from each other, and really get to know one another,” said Jessica Whitney with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Having this space is a game changer for everyone involved. “Our mission is to serve as many youths as we can with positive adult mentors.” Whitney said. “And by having this event space, we’re able to bring them in, they can actually use that activity center and they’ll be able to build their relationship here with us.”

Another bonus to this large space is being able to hold fundraising events. They had a ribbon cutting dedicating the building to kids here in the Valley. There was also an opportunity tonight to sign up to be a mentor. The organization still has 200 kids on the waiting list, and about 85% are boys.

Arizona’s Family wants to thank local businesses that have helped sponsor this organization that finds mentors for kids. Also, we thank our viewers who helped donate at Paul’s Car Wash, which raised over $207,000.

