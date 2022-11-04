Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree makes annual arrival in Anthem

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s an annual holiday tradition, as Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree arrived in Anthem Friday morning. This is the event’s 21st year.

The 70-foot tall, 20-foot wide tree made its way to the Outlets at Anthem via a 40-foot flatbed truck from a specialty lot on the California-Oregon border. It will then be hoisted into place by an industrial crane. And of course, Santa Claus is in attendance to kick off the season.

Over the next two weeks, a team of 10 people will shape and decorate the tree, which is no small feat. Over 1.5 miles of LED lights, made up of 10,000 bulbs, will be added along with 5,000 ornaments and bows. The tree will then be topped with a three-foot-tall copper ornament. Arizona is the Copper State, after all. When decorating is complete, the massive Christmas tree is expected to weigh about 4 tons.

The 21st annual tree lighting event and concert is set for Saturday, Nov. 19. Tap/click here for the latest updates on the event.

