An unseasonably cold day on tap for Arizona

A storm system that brought colder temps and moisture to Arizona has moved through and temperatures will begin climbing into the weekend.
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a chilly start to your Friday with High Country temperatures in the teens and 20s and Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Look for sunshine today, lighter winds and a high of 65 degrees around Phoenix.

An unseasonably cool day is on tap for all of Arizona as a cold storm system departs into New Mexico. No more rain or snow is expected for today or for the weekend ahead.

Temperatures will slowly warm back into the low 70s Saturday afternoon and upper 70s to near 80 for Sunday and Monday. Enjoy it while you can ...

Next week, another storm system will target Arizona and bring another round of cold temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday. It may also bring more rain and snow but the details have yet to be worked out as to how strong and how much moisture the storm will bring. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

