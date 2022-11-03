Some consumers confused over Aldi’s differing sales prices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It appears consumers are posting all over social media regarding Aldi grocery stores. They’re claiming that the grocery giant is tricking buyers into thinking they’re saving money through price reductions when they’re really not.

“You guys, someone told me on TikTok about their pricing. If this doesn’t say $2.19 under here,” one TikTok user said as she lifted up the sales price. “Oh my God, the sales price is what the price is normally. They’re just using a tactic on you.”

Consumers are lifting up those sale price stickers only to find out the regular price underneath that was reportedly the same as the sales price. “Maybe it was an accident. Let’s check another one,” another TikTok user said using her cell phone as video. Then as she lifted up the sales price, the regular price was the same amount. “Holy [expletive],” she exclaimed. Another TikTok user said, “Oh, I bought things because of these little stickers. But not anymore Aldi’s. Not anymore.”

On Your Side wanted to find out the truth about the pricing controversy, so we went to a couple different Aldi stores in the Valley. We found a bottle of juice was marked down from a $1.99 to $1.69. But underneath, on the packaging, the price showed the juice was already $1.69 to begin with. A can of enchilada sauce was supposedly marked down to $1.75, but if you peel up the sales price, the tag shows it was already $1.75.

So, is there an explanation? Aldi said they’re not try to dupe consumers. In a statement to On Your Side, Aldi wrote as follows:

We do this because the sale stickers may lose their adhesive, be removed or fall off. This ensures accurate pricing is always visible and means our employees don’t have to update the price card more than once, saving them time and our customers money.

Many TikTok users are beginning to post that now there’s been some explanation, they understand. ”I knew I was going to keep shopping at Aldi’s because I love me some Aldi’s. I knew you wouldn’t let me down,” one user said.

