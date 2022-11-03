Your Life
Reward offered to find shooter who killed man found dead inside car in Maryvale

Police haven't released any details about a possible motive.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement is hoping a new reward will help get new leads into whoever shot and killed a man found dead inside a car in Maryvale earlier this week. Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez.

On Sunday, just after 11 p.m., officers found Pineda-Valdez shot to death while in the driver’s seat at 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Investigators believe he was shot behind a business on the northwest corner of the intersection. Then he drove away but crashed into a nearby fence. Silent Witness said a group of people in a dark-colored sedan were seen near him in a parking lot moments before he crashed his car. Police haven’t released any more details about what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or head to their website.

