Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex

Police say David Gordon was involved in the shooting death of a man in an apartment complex...
Police say David Gordon was involved in the shooting death of a man in an apartment complex parking lot.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday afternoon in west Phoenix.

Police were called to the shooting near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived and detained the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old David Gordon, who told officers he was involved in the shooting. Dariusz Swiader, 47, was found with gunshot wounds in a nearby vehicle. Swiader was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting. Gordon was booked into the Maricopa County jail on a 2nd-degree murder charge.

