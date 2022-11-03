Your Life
Phoenix police identify man killed in shooting involving officers

A shooting involving officers has left an armed man dead in Phoenix, police said.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the man who died after a shooting involving Phoenix officers on Wednesday afternoon as Leontae Kirk, 29.

It happened in the parking lot of a strip mall near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says someone in the area called 911 after a man pointed a gun at him. Officers arrived at the scene and found multiple people with guns.

Krynsky says Kirk was shooting at the others and that’s when the officer-involved shooting happened. Investigators say police and firefighters tried to save Kirk, but he died at the scene. No officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a large police presence near a liquor shop. The parking lot was taped off as a dozen patrol cars surrounded the area. Residents in an apartment complex across the street also gathered near the scene.

This is the 54th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 85th in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

