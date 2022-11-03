Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona.

On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a car accident on U.S. 93 north of Kingman. Details on the crash were not immediately available.

Carter was a Phoenix firefighter for over three years. He played football before joining the department, and was a wide receiver for the 2012 Arizona Rattlers championship team.

His funeral is set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV), located at 7007 W. Happy Valley Road in Peoria. Carter is survived by his parents, sister and four nieces and nephews.

Phoenix Firefighter Chris Carter will be laid to rest on Nov. 10 in Peoria. (Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.